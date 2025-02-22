The Next Hooters Is Already Here, And They're Already The Top 'Breastaurant' In Town

So, here's the thing. I'm sad about Hooters. I knew it was coming for a while now – basically since they got evicted from NASCAR last spring – but still, it makes me sad.

I don't want to lose Hooters. I grew up on Hooters – literally and figuratively. All of us 90s/early-2000s kids did. It was the place our horny dads took us after a Saturday morning travel ball game. The place we'd all giggle at while trying to keep our cool at the kids', while the grown-ups slugged down beers.

There's still one very operational right across from Turn 4 down the street in Daytona. It's the best. Does well, actually. And while I love the hot girls, I really love the wings.

Some folks hate on Hooters wings. I'm not one of them. They're the OGs. I'm all in. Always have been, always will be.

But, all that being said, it's time to face reality. Hooters has been on a downhill slide for years now. Yesterday's Chapter 11 news was just the tip of the iceberg. It is what it is, as they say.

Luckily for us, there's a new Sheriff in town, and she's been here for a while now. Right under noses.

Hooters to us 90s kids is what Twins Peak is to Gen-Z. Hate it all you want, but these are the facts:

Twin Peaks is already here

Yeah, I mean, look – I don't love it, but we have to face the music. Twin Peaks is in. Hooters is out. I'm nothing if not fair, and this is fair.

It's Twin Peaks' time to shine. Hooters had an amazing run. One we'll tell our kids about some day. But the torch has been passed. The shorts, they've been filled.

These Twin Peaks locations are going up everywhere. We just got one in Daytona a few years back. Place is BUZZING all the time. Great food, hot women, and – the big selling point – 29-degree beer. Coldest in town, they say. Hard to argue, frankly.

And it's not like this is a new concept. Look at this Twin Peaks post I found from 12 years ago. This was during the OBAMA Administration!

It's been a slow, steady climb to the top of the breastaurant mountain. That's right, breastaurant. It's a real thing, Libs. I didn't just make it up.

Hooters owned the real estate up there for decades. They set the bar. The standard. But, Father Time is undefeated, and it appears he's claimed his next victim.

Will I stop going to Hooters? Absolutely not. But I can also dabble in some Twin Peaks, too. It's 2025. If we're not evolving and adapting, we're dying.

Hooters going bankrupt is sad. Disgusting, really. But it's where we're at right now.

Luckily for us, the next Hooters is already here.