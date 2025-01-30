DoorDash Offers Free Services To 'Jobless and Broke' Jimmy Butler

NBA star Jimmy Butler caught his first big break since being indefinitely suspended by the Miami Heat.

Reaching out with a helping hand, food delivery app DoorDash dropped a post offering the Heat franchise player a free DashPass subscription. Since his indefinite suspension over conduct detrimental to the team, Butler has advertised that he's now ‘jobless and broke' — with his tongue firmly pressed into his cheek.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Kaseya Center on November 16, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Keeping the joke going, DoorDash — responsible for ridiculous service fees but too good to cancel — reached out to Butler in his fake time of fake need.

Via X, DoorDash tried to uplift Butler as he loses money and respect in Miami over his nagging demands to be traded. 

"Now that you’re unemployed, let us know if you need a free DashPass subscription. The extra savings will come in handy."

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: Jimmy Butler #22 and Kevin Love #42 of the Miami Heat laugh on the court during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Kaseya Center on December 14, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Butler is now serving his third suspension this season. Two previous suspensions were issued for his rebellious behavior. He has missed 10 out of the Heat's last 13 games. Butler is losing $532,737 for every game check he misses because of suspension.

DoorDash also tagged Kevin Love after Butler and his teammate exchanged playful posts on social media over Butler's suspension.

MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 21:  Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 21, 2025 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

Although Butler's antics can be amusing, it's hard to find humor in a 35-year-old, handsomely paid basketball star who begins whining about the team he plays on.

It would be great to see Butler step up and support his teammates more … but sadly, Butler may have played his final game in Miami.

