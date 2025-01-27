Miami Heat Stick It To Jimmy Butler With Indefinite Suspension

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is running out of options to force his way out of South Beach.

The Heat announced on Monday that Butler was suspended indefinitely after exhibiting more conduct detrimental to the team.

As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, Butler was slated to return from his recent suspension Monday night in a game against the Orlando Magic until he "walked out of Heat shootaround this morning after being informed the team is planning not to start him -- with Haywood Highsmith starting instead."

For months, Butler has been trying to force his way out of Miami, claiming he is no longer happy playing in Miami.

Heat executive and NBA legend Pat Riley has been consistently shutting down trade rumors involving Butler, flexing considerable muscle to send a clear message: Jimmy isn’t going anywhere.

Butler is now serving his third suspension this season. Two previous suspensions were issued for his defiant behavior. He has missed nine out of the Heat's last 12 games.

The Heat have until Feb. 6 to trade Butler to a different team, with the Warriors and Suns emerging as potential suitors.

