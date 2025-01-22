Bratty Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Suspended After Missing Team Flight

The Miami Heat are drawing a line in the sand against star player Jimmy Butler's attempts to leave South Beach.

Butler has publicly admitted that he’s lost the "joy" of playing in Miami, fueling ongoing speculation about a potential trade.

But as the drama unfolds in the "will they / won’t they" trade saga, the Heat are taking decisive action to keep Butler, 35, in check.

Butler is playing in the second year of a three-year, $146 million deal with Miami.

On Wednesday, the Miami Heat decided to suspend Butler for two games after missing a team flight — a clear signal from the organization that it won’t tolerate any more disruptive behavior.

ESPN's Shams Charania announced the new suspension, which will sideline Butler for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks and Saturday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets.

Charania reports, "The Miami Heat are planning to suspend Jimmy Butler for two games … Butler missed a team flight Wednesday and had plans to join the Heat … Miami is keeping him home from its two-game road trip."

This compounds a previous suspension that the Heat assigned to Butler after "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team," by voicing his displeasure with the team. On Jan. 3, the Heat suspended Butler for seven games.

As OutKick's Mark Harris wrote, it’s refreshing to see an NBA team finally stand its ground against a star player seeking to force a trade. Heat executive Pat Riley has shown that he's not afraid to push back on a player, contrary to the NBA's modern-day treatment of All-Stars, which involves coddling the premium player until said player finally gets their way with a trade.

The Heat's veteran front office is proving that they’re not afraid to take action, even when it means taking on their biggest star.

"We usually don't comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches," Pat Riley previously said, addressing early reports of Butler’s discontent. "Therefore, we will make it clear - We are not trading Jimmy Butler."

"Pat Riley vs Jimmy Butler is the petty fest I never knew I needed," one fan posted on X, responding to the Butler suspension.

The hottest team mentioned in the Jimmy Butler trade rumor mill has been the Golden State Warriors, with the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks also rumored to be interested in Butler.

