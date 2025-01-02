Jimmy Butler Reportedly Requests Trade From Miami Heat After 'Losing His Joy'

This trade news has been heating up for some time. Jimmy Butler is reportedly ready to bounce from Miami.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Shams Charania, the Heat star has officially asked for a trade. "Jimmy Butler has indicated to the Miami Heat that he wants the team to trade him and is open to playing anywhere other than Miami," Charania reported.

The bombshell trade news dropped after Miami's 128-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. He scored nine points.

After the game, Butler appeared frustrated before the media, saying he'd lost his "joy" in Miami. "I've been happy here, off the court," Butler said.

The reporter asked if he could regain his joy in Miami.

"Probably not."

It's top-tier drama unfolding in Miami.

Miami Heat executive Pat Riley has been steadfast in keeping Butler off the trade market. It's hard to watch the franchise star distance himself, but Riley may have to rethink his stance now that Butler is applying pressure.

It's been a messy year for the Heat and Butler, who are averaging 18.0 points and shooting 55.3 percent from the field. The six-time NBA All-Star has dodged trade rumors from the media all year.

In December, Butler's agent Bernie Lee called out ESPN's Shams Charania on X for breaking news that Butler wanted out of Miami. Lee accused Charania of using ChatGPT for his reporting. Butler is playing in the second year of a three-year, $146 million deal with Miami.

The hottest team mentioned in the Jimmy Butler trade rumor mill has been the Golden State Warriors, hoping to pair Butler up as a second option for Stephen Curry. The Suns, Rockets and Mavericks have also been rumored to be interested in Butler.

Golden State will be primed for a trade with Miami, as it holds assets like Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins and has trade capital to offer.

At 35, Butler bears a different trade stock than in his early Miami days. He is going on to his fifth team, joining the Heat in 2019, and has faced questions over his effort.

The vet can prove himself useful in the postseason for a real contending team.

(Is Jimmy Butler still a capable 1 or 2 option on a team? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

