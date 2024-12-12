NBA Agent Buries ESPN's Shams Charania Over 'Fake' Jimmy Butler Trade News

ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania is catching heat after he announced "Breaking News" that sounds more like "Fake News." NBA star Jimmy Butler's agent called out the reporter on Wednesday, tweeting frustration with Charania's claims.

Charania posted this news on Wednesday,

"The Phoenix Suns are another team that Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernard Lee, has indicated in league circles that the six-time All-Star is open to as a destination while Miami listens to trade offers, sources tell ESPN, joining Dallas, Houston and Golden State."

Bernie Lee publicly called out Charania on his X account, saying the Butler trade bait is total "bull." The agent even accused 30-year-old Shams of using ChatGPT for his reporting (a great dig). At one point, Heat owner Mickey Arison stepped in to ‘retweet’ one of Lee's posts.

"Alright listen," Lee responded to Shams on X.

"I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bull— because you know you normally aren’t worth my time to acknowledge."

After being called out, Shams Charania's post received a Community Note (X's version of a fact-check).

After veteran reporter Adrian Wojnarowski left his post in October, Shams took over as a news-breaker for ESPN's NBA coverage. Turns out Woj's shoes may be too big to fill.

Bernie Lee continued, "I don’t know what I’m going to do because I’m a middle aged dad but just know it would indicate severe dislike. World.. all this is fabricated. I have never and honestly it wouldn’t help me or the position I represent to do anything that’s been reported by said 'journalist.'"

On Tuesday, Charania announced that the Miami Heat were entertaining trade offers for Butler.

"The Heat are open to listening to offers for Butler and making a deal if the proposal is right, league sources told ESPN," Shams posted, "and Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that Butler is open to destinations such as two of the Texas teams (Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks) and the Golden State Warriors. Butler is a native of Houston.

"Above all, though, he is believed to prefer a win-now title contender in any trade. Teams have also been informed that Butler intends to opt out of his deal in the offseason and become a free agent, sources said."

Lee called that "bull," too.

And if Bernie Lee's allegations hold water, it could undermine Shams' credibility.

As for the possibility of Butler to the Suns, the trade buzz could truly be just buzz. NBA commentator Trevor Lane noted under Sham's post that the NBA's tiered "apron" salary and trade cap for teams would make it "all but impossible" for the Suns to trade for Butler without giving up a star-level contract. The logical pick for the Phoenix Suns would be Bradley Beal, whom the Suns have yet to float as a trade asset.

Lee added one last dig at Shams late Wednesday.

"Shams this is your opportunity to say my bad ‘I let chat GPT write my tweets and it went old school Peter Vescey..’ (Shams Peter was a writer in the 90’s) be a trend setter.. invent the new I was hacked. Carry on all. Thank you."

