'Card Declined!' Jimmy Butler Acts Broke On Social Media During Indefinite Suspension From Miami Heat

Listen — the social media play by Jimmy Butler is great, but this man has a damn job to do.

The team indefinitely suspended Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler on Monday.

Rather than finding ways to mend ties with the historic franchise, Butler wants to force his way out via trade, so he's keeping himself busy amid his suspension by making not-so-subtle posts about his status.

On Monday, Butler posted a clip about being ‘jobless.’ He followed it up with a clip of himself trying to pay at a checkout but having his card declined because he's ‘broke.’

Realizing his net worth is somewhere in the tens of millions, Butler pulled out an American Express card to pay for the $107 charge.

Butler is hemorrhaging $532,737 every game he misses due to suspension. Out of his last 13 games, he’s been sidelined for 10 of them.

Jimmy Butler, who has been suspended three times by the Heat for conduct detrimental to the team, has run out of patience and seemingly has no interest in playing another game for Miami.

Butler was indefinitely suspended after returning from his second suspension and learning that he would be benched in favor of Haywood Highsmith. The 35-year-old Butler stormed out of practice, and the Heat stuck it to their ‘diva’ player.

Frankly, in earlier years, Butler would have been worth the headache. He's led the Heat to two Finals appearances (almost single-handedly) but has since devolved into a player worth featuring as a second or third option.

What do you think of the Jimmy Butler situation?

