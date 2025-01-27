Jimmy Butler Jokes Around With Kevin Love on IG After Miami's Star Receives Indefinite Suspension

Jimmy Butler isn't above joking about his situation in public amid an ‘indefinite’ suspension handed down to him by the Miami Heat.

Butler even received some assistance from teammate Kevin Love to poke fun at the circumstances keeping the Miami Heat brass up at night.

For weeks, Jimmy Butler had launched a public campaign to force his way out of Miami via trade, a method that had worked for him in the past.

On Monday, showing up to work after his second season suspension, Butler was quickly set off by news that he'd been removed from the starting lineup in favor of Haywood Highsmith.

Reports note that Butler left practice after learning he had been benched, which prompted the Miami Heat to suspend him indefinitely.

Later that day, Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love posted a clip of Denzel Washington from "Training Day," referencing Jimmy Butler getting passed over for Highsmith with Washington's "I'm King Kong" speech.

How dare Miami suspend their own disgruntled star!

Kevin Love captioned his post: "Jimmy immediately after hearing he wasn’t in the starting lineup… #haywoodhighsmithoverme???"

Catching Love's layup, Butler also posted a clip on social media that poked fun at the matter. He shared a scene from "Martin" where a very memorable "jobless" quote is dropped, reflecting Butler's status as the indefinitely suspended star of the Heat.

Har har har.

The situation is no laughing matter for Heat president Pat Riley, who is facing a Feb. 6 trade deadline to figure out what he will do with the 35-year-old Butler. The Heat star has now missed nine of his last 12 games.

