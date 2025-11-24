Donald Trump Takes A Victory Lap After Shedeur Sanders Prediction Begins To Manifest

There are some things President Donald Trump really likes: McDonalds, America First, trillions of dollars pouring into the country's economy, and Shedeur Sanders.

And to be fair, there are other NFL players on Trump's favorite list:

Trump Recognizes Shedeur Debut

Patrick Mahomes.

Saquaon Barkley.

Even Mason Rudolph.

But of all those, it was Sanders who got the shout-out from the Oval Office Monday morning for his exploits on the field on Sunday.

Trump hopped on his Truth Social and celebrated Sanders for making his first NFL start and winning his first game.

"Shedeur Sanders was GREAT," Trump trumpeted. "Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great Genes.

"I TOLD YOU SO."

Trump A Sanders Family Fan

Cool, so this is as much a victory lap as an approbation.

You'll recall that in April, even as Sanders was dropping out of the first round of the NFL draft, Trump implored teams to draft Sanders "IMMEDIATELY."

Part of that, it seems, is that Trump is a big fan of Deion Sanders.

Quick note on coach Prime: His actual name is Dion, no Deion. His birth certificate has his name as Dion. But in grade school he decided to add the "e" because, well, I'm not sure why. I heard something about him liking vowels and E, I, O together appealed to him.

I believe it was a wise choice.

Maybe I should have considered Aerumandito as a way to get all the vowels in my name.

Sanders First Start A Success

But I digress…

Sanders got his first start against the Raiders on Sunday. And it went well. Like, historically well for the Browns in that Sanders became the first franchise QB to win his debut since 1995.

Coach Kevin Stefanski was as puckered up as usual during his postgame presser, but Sanders impressed none other than defensive end Myles Garrett who spoke effusively about the rookie's 52-yard touchdown to Isaiah Bond.

"I'm like, wow," Garrett said of the throw. "There's not many guys in the league that can make that throw. So that was a hell of a throw. I hope he can continue to grow and develop from making plays like that and take it from there."

If he does, you can bet the President of the United States will notice.