Donald Trump Sinks Putt In Scotland, But Golf Purists Rage At What He Did Next

While the Libs back here in America continue to melt down, Donald Trump jetted off to Scotland this weekend for a 4-day visit with several world leaders.

No, I don't know who they are, nor do I care. You want the Xs and Os of Trump's overseas trip, head on over to Fox News Channel! Great spot for that stuff.

I'm here for the other stuff – the important stuff. Like Trump sinking 6-foot putts and walking away from his ball like an absolute psychopath.

That's what has my readers on edge this Saturday afternoon in July, and I'm here to dive the hell in.

Join me!

Fair or foul here by Trump?

Thoughts? First impressions?

Obviously, the internet is all over this one. Some folks, as you can see, are pissed that Trump just left his ball in the hole.

Big deal, I say. Get over yourselves. If I drain a putt like that with the winds of Scotland howling, I'm walking off, too. Hell, I walk off when I three-jack one after reaching the green in two.

Now, that's usually because I'm A) tanked, B) pissed, or C) all the above. Regardless, if you drain a putt like that, it's fair game to head to the next tee box without grabbing your ball.

If I was president, I'd probably do the same thing. Whatever. There are certain perks that come with being the leader of the greatest country in the world, and this is one of them.

Little left-to-right action, windy as hell, rainy, and you drain it with really no practice cuts at all? Walk your ass off all you want. Grow up, Libs.

Also … leaving the caddie hanging? Kind of a dick move. I'll give you that. Objectively, though, it's a funny visual. I'd love to hear what Trump said. I bet it would drive the Libs NUTS.

Draining putts. Draining the swamp. Making deals.

Let's have a big weekend.