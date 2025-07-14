Trump Has Sports-Filled Day With Golf Tournament Win And FIFA Club World Cup Final

Donald Trump didn't spend too much time in the Oval Office on Sunday, but the President was still a busy man. Winning a golf tournament and celebrating at the FIFA Club World Cup in the span of just a handful of hours makes for a loaded schedule, especially when you're 79 years old.

One could argue that the President deserved a laid-back, sports-filled day on Sunday, given it was the one-year anniversary of the failed assassination attempt on his life.

President Trump attended the FIFA Club World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, after being invited by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The stadium will also host the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

After arriving at his suite following a flyover across the stadium, the President received thunderous applause from the crowd. He stuck around until the end of the match to see Chelsea dominate PSG by a count of 3-0, and then stole the show on stage as the London-based club lifted the trophy.

Watching a soccer match between two of the biggest clubs in the world wasn't the only sports-related adventure of Trump's day; the President wanted to get active himself.

A little before 8:00 PM ET, Trump posted a photo of himself and his playing partner at Trump Bedminster, also located in New Jersey like MetLife Stadium, letting the world know that he had won the member-member tournament.

"In between meetings and phone calls, it was a Great Honor to win the Member-Member Championship, at Trump National, Bedminster (Gross, no strokes), with Tommy Urciuoli as my partner," the President wrote. "The many other competitors were not only great Golfers, but also terrific people!"

You have to love the fact that Trump had to mention that he and his partner won the gross section of the tournament and not the handicapped one.

It's unclear if President Trump and Urciuoli won the member-member tournament before he attended the final at MetLife Stadium. Still, it's a safe bet, given that the match did not kick off until late afternoon on Sunday, and he simply posted the winning photo later in the evening.

Folks will understandably question the validity of Trump's latest win, just like they do every time he claims another title, but when you're the President and your name is on the gate out in front of the golf course, you can do whatever you want.