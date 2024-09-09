Dolphins Teammate Jalen Ramsey Demands Police Be Fired After Tyreek Hill Incident: 'Stop Those Motherf*ckers'

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is calling for serious action against the Miami-Dade policemen following a concerning incident near Hard Rock Stadium involving his teammate Tyreek Hill.

Ramsey strongly rebuked the police officers who apprehended Hill on Sunday morning, calling for them to be fired and addressing them as "motherf*ckers."

The situation was serious, though it didn't stop Hill from using a "handcuffing" celebration after his sole touchdown against Jacksonville.

The cornerback hinted at the controversial issue of police officers exerting excessive authority - although Ramsey did not fully address Hill's conduct during the confrontation.

"FIRE EM IMMEDIATELY! [Motherf*ckers] like them can’t have no type of power, they gotta go!" Ramsey posted on Monday, shortly after the release of bodycam footage showing Tyreek Hill's altercation with the police.

On Sunday, a statement from the Dolphins confirmed Tyreek was pulled over for a traffic incident (reckless driving) one block away from Hard Rock Stadium, ahead of Week 1's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill was detained but not arrested. He appeared in Week 1's contest and had seven receptions, 130 yards and a touchdown.

Hill refused to lower his heavily tinted windows at the request of the officer during the stop and did not comply throughout.

As previously reported by OutKick Senior NFL Reporter Armando Salguero, Hill hired a lawyer to "explore legal remedies."

The discussion surrounding Hill quickly divided into two factions: those who supported Hill by criticizing the police and those who felt Hill should have complied from the jump.

Ramsey's reaction condemning the police was emblematic of those quick to pounce on a narrative rather than wait for the facts.

It's important to acknowledge that Hill has faced damning legal issues in the past, and it's necessary to consider these without equating them to the situation of an entirely innocent man.

As OutKick's Dan Zaksheske stated, the issue isn't fully clear, which should not encourage a rush to judgment.

Fellow Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland had a similar reaction to Ramsey — strongly leaning on the narrative that black men are targeted in America.

"That’s got to get handled," Holland commented Sunday. "Excessive force on a Black man, that’s not uncommon. It’s a very common thing in America. That needs to be addressed on a country-wide level."

After the bodycam footage was released Monday, questions began to arise about the officer who sternly dealt with Hill.

Hill quickly approached the Miami-Dade policemen while speaking with them through the driver's side window of his McLaren 720. He eventually sat down on the curb of the street and placed face down on the pavement.

The officer is currently on administrative leave and is seeking his own legal counsel.

"That should tell you everything you need to know," Hill said after the officer was placed on leave.

It's easy to consider that an elite Miami athlete and celebrity like Hill may find himself above the law.

