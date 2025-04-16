Dolphins GM Makes Mind-Numbingly Stupid Comments About Tyreek Hill

It's the offseason. I don't want to talk about the Miami Dolphins right now. I love the NFL. Love football. But this team is so cooked, it's not even funny.

Unless you're a Jets, Patriots or Bills fan, of course.

I despise this organization right now. Hate isn't even a strong enough word. I'm disgusted by them. Embarrassed. Ashamed. Exhausted.

Actually, that's the one. Exhausted. I'm exhausted by the Miami Dolphins. Insanely dumb and clueless Chris Grier – the team's GM for far too long – is a main reason why.

Less than a week after Tyreek Hill got into his 157th off-the-field incident since joining the team in 2022, Grier inexplicably mentioned him as one of the team's leaders when asked about the direction of the franchise during Tuesday's pre-draft presser.

Tyreek Hill.

TYREEK HILL!

Get this loser off my team

I mean … what are we doing here? This team is so done. Cooked. Finished. Watch that clip. Really watch it.

Chris Grier is flailing here. He's grasping at straws. He's clueless. He knows it, too. This team STINKS. He STINKS. Tyreek Hill, frankly, is a headache and not nearly – and I mean nearly – good enough to even consider putting up with anymore.

Terron Armstead chose to retire rather than come back. He was only the best offensive lineman on the team.

Calais Campbell chose to return to Arizona for one final year rather than come back. He was only the team's best defensive lineman.

Jalen Ramsey has (reportedly) requested a trade, and Grier said yesterday the team will pull the trigger. He's only the team's best cornerback. .

Those three, by the way, are also three team leaders from last season. Actual leaders, not fake ones. Now, they're gone. And we're left with … Tyreek Hill?

Chris Grier actually named Tyreek Hill as one of the leaders of the franchise. The same Tyreek Hill who was thrown onto the street outside Hard Rock Stadium last season. The same one who quit on his team in Week 18. The same one who, just last week, had the police called on him over a domestic dispute with his soon-to-be-ex-wife.

That guy! And I didn't even get to the stuff from college. You all know it. I don't need to rehash it here.

Anyway, Chris Grier is cooked, and, clearly, he knows it. He's a broken man. He's spewing nonsense. I can look past most of it.

I will not, however, look past this.

Tyreek Hill is a loser and if he's truly one of the leaders left on this team, then let's go ahead and get the rebuild going. Please, rip the band-aid off and put us all out of our misery.