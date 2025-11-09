DOJ Indictment Of Cleveland Guardians Pitchers Clase, Ortiz Reveals Shocking Details

The U.S. Department of Justice indicted two Cleveland Guardians pitchers, closer Emmanuel Clase and starter Luis Ortiz, for their alleged role in a pitch-rigging scheme tied to sports betting. Major League Baseball placed both pitchers on non-disciplinary paid leave in July while investigating the matter.

According to the DOJ indictment, prosecutors say bettors won "at least $450,000" due to the actions of Clase and Ortiz. The allegations center on "first pitch of an inning" bets where Clase and/or Ortiz would purposely throw balls and control the velocity.

"The defendants agreed in advance with their co-conspirators to throw specific types and velocity of pitches, and their co-conspirators used that inside information to place wagers on those pitches. In some instances, the defendants received bribes and kickback payments—funneled through third parties—in exchange for rigging pitches," the indictment said.

The indictment of the Guardians pitchers is the second major gambling case involving professional athletes and leagues in the last month. On October 23, the DOJ unveiled a case related to NBA betting that named Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier as defendants.

Texting During a Game

The indictment revealed today also accuses Clase of texting co-conspirators during at least one game, a violation of MLB rules (players may not use cell phones during games). Specifically, in a May 2025 game against the Cincinnati Reds, Clase allegedly texted one of the bettors to ask if the bettor was "ready." According to the filing, several bettors won over $10,000 after Clase threw a pitch in the dirt to the first hitter of the inning.

In one instance, Clase allegedly attempted to rig a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, Dodgers' hitter Andy Pages swung at the pitch in the dirt. One bettor allegedly texted Clase a GIF of a man hanging himself with toilet paper.

A social media user compiled video of Clase throwing pitches in the dirt to start several innings this season. Some of the pitches shown are noted in the indictment.

Clase allegedly received payment for his role in the scheme, but in one instance instructed co-conspirators to "send some of [the money] to the [Dominican Republic]," send it "as if it were someone else," and say the money was "for repairs at the country house."

Involving Ortiz

The Guardians' closer also allegedly brought Ortiz into the scheme. According to the indictment, before one of Ortiz's starts in June, Clase told Ortiz that he would give him $5,000 to throw a ball for his first pitch in the second inning. In order to hide the payment, Clase texted Ortiz, "They're going to ask him what is that payment for over there. Tell him that this is payment for a horse."

As part of the evidence against Clase, prosecutors say they have bank camera footage of Clase withdrawing approximately $50,000 before a June 27, 2025, game and later, at the same bank one hour later, footage shows one of the co-conspirators depositing $15,000.

During that game, bettors placed approximately $18,000 of bets on Ortiz to throw a ball on the first pitch of the third inning against the Cardinals. Here is that pitch:

Both pitchers face four charges: Wire Fraud Conspiracy, Honest Services Wire Fraud Conspiracy, Conspiracy to Influence Sporting Contests by Bribery, and Money Laundering Conspiracy.

"We are aware of the recent law enforcement action,' The Guardian said in a statement. "We will continue to fully cooperate with both law enforcement and Major League Baseball as their investigations continue."

Major League Baseball, which has been investigating Clase for months, said it's been cooperating with the government investigation.

"MLB contacted federal law enforcement at the outset of its investigation and has fully cooperated throughout the process," MLB said. "We are aware of the indictment and today's arrest, and our investigation is ongoing."



No matter the outcome, this is a terrible situation for Major League Baseball.