Guardians Pitchers Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz Will Remain on Paid Leave Amid MLB Betting Probe

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz aren’t going to be returning to the diamond anytime soon.

On Sunday, the Guardians released a statement saying that both Clase and Ortiz will remain on non-disciplinary paid leave as the MLB investigates the players' potential involvement in illegal betting. Both were suspected of affecting the outcome of two separate games in July to win bets.

ENTER OUTKICK's SWEEPSTAKES FOR FREE TICKETS TO SEE ALABAMA vs. GEORGIA

Clase and Ortiz are the sixth and seventh MLB players within the past year and a half to be ensnared in some form of a betting scandal. The most high-profile star was Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani in 2024 .

Baseball players are not prohibited from sports gambling in any form. However, no one associated with the MLB can bet on "diamond sports" (baseball or softball) at any level.

The MLB explicitly states : "Any player, umpire or club or league official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform, shall be declared permanently ineligible."

Ortiz would be considered a "lesser" name among big-league pitchers. But Clase is one of the game’s best relievers. Despite not being a starter, he finished third in AL Cy Young voting last season after accumulating 47 saves and 66 strikeouts in 74.1 innings of work.

The Guardians entered Sunday with a 68-66 record, three games out of the American League’s final wild-card spot.