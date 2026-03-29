Does This Sound Like A Coach Who Just Made The Final Four?

While this year's NCAA Tournament has lacked a true Cinderella run, it has featured plenty of programs with a chance to return to relevance.

Take the Illinois Fighting Illini, for example.

Brad Underwood has the Illini back in the Final Four for the first time in more than two decades, and fans in Champaign are ready to party like it's 2005.

There's also the Tennessee Vols, who have never been to the Final Four in the history of their program's existence, and are one win away from busting through that ceiling.

And then you have the Arizona Wildcats, who look like the team to beat in this year's tournament and are in the Final Four again for the first time since 2001.

Speaking of the Wildcats, I'm sure their head coach is over the moon about his team's success this season.

Let's check in on Tommy Lloyd and hear what he has to say about the job his guys have done in restoring a dormant superpower back to relevance.

I'm sorry, come again?

Does that sound like a coach who just took his team back to the final weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since George W. Bush was in office?

Imagine being an Arizona fan.

Your team is reaching heights you haven't seen in over a quarter-century, and the coach that brought you there is at his postgame press conference talking about the "duration of his time" in Tuscon and the coach after him.

I would be despondent.

In case you aren't aware, it's time we addressed the baby blue argyle elephant in the room.

Lloyd is probably one of the top candidates, if not the top, in the North Carolina coaching search.

All these talks about enjoying the moment and alluding to coaches after him make a lot more sense when you consider he's probably got at least one eye on that job in Chapel Hill.

Some fans were speculative about Lloyd's future at Arizona in the comments section.

I certainly hope that isn't the case, though.

I have no dog in this fight, but Lloyd has Arizona back in the pantheon of college basketball, and if the Wildcats win the national championship this year, they should be considered one of the premier programs in the sport.

Seeing him jump ship to the Tar Heels would be a gut punch and I'm not even a Wildcats fan.

Who knows if that's actually what he meant when he said this, but where there's smoke there's usually fire.

Here's hoping UNC doesn't dampen the mood in Arizona.