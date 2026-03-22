Are You Not Entertained? March Has Delivered The Madness, Upsets Be Damned

If I may be so bold, shut up and stop whining!

As the first weekend of the 2026 NCAA Tournament draws to a close, one thing is for sure: this is still the greatest four days of action that any sport has to offer.

Of course, you wouldn't know that by perusing the internet.

I'm often told that social media isn't indicative of how the vast majority of the population thinks and feels, and if that's the case, then thank God, because these miserable pricks have been whining non-stop about an apparent lack of upsets in this year's tournament.

If I may be so bold, shut up and stop whining!

Yes, upsets on the whole are down this year, but if all you care about is a bunch of lower-seeded teams causing chaos in the first few rounds, then you're watching March Madness for all the wrong reasons.

And even with the lack of upsets, this year's tournament has been appointment television, as usual.

Did we forget the absolute instant classic that Kentucky and Santa Clara gave us just 48 hours ago, featuring not one, but two stone-cold three pointers with less than five seconds left to send the game to overtime?

That game alone was worth the price of admission, but it gets even better.

How about VCU clawing back from a 19-point second half deficit to take down college basketball royalty in the North Carolina Tar Heels, also in overtime?

Saturday night also featured an all-timer between Vanderbilt and now-Sweet 16 debutante Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers were able to springboard into the second weekend thanks to a missed three from the Commodores that was halfway home before rattling out.

Nebrasketball, baby!

Everyone whining about upsets is also conveniently forgetting that we have yet another 11-seed from the First Four making it to the Sweet 16 in the Texas Longhorns.

From bubble team to legit title threat, that's what March Madness is all about.

Even the games that weren't upsets featured some insanely competitive basketball.

Ask Duke fans how they felt at halftime against 16-seed Siena. I'm sure it wasn't the "cakewalk" they all thought it would be.

My point is that the people who are bitching and moaning about a "lack of upsets" clearly aren't watching the games, and if they are, they're just complaining to complain.

This has been another absolute banger of a first weekend and, thanks to the quality of teams advancing, we get to watch some legitimate titans go head-to-head in the Sweet 16.

No one will be complaining that a 13-seed didn't upset a 4-seed when Illinois and Houston are going band-for-band in the regional semis.

I said it before and I will say it again. Enjoy these next few weeks, because there is nothing like it for the other 11 months out of the year.

Quit your bellyaching, take that crumpled up bracket out of the trash, and lock back in.

This is March, folks.