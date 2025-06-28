Does EA Sports College Football 26 Know Something About Alabama We Don’t?

After an uncharacteristically down season, Alabama is back. At least according to EA Sports’ College Football 26 video game.

Entering their second post-Nick Saban season, the Crimson Tide appear poised for a bounce-back. Whether the return to glory translates to the field remains to be seen. Virtually, it’s already a done deal.

On Friday, EA Sports released College Football 26’s team ratings, and, in a surprise, the Crimson Tide received top billing.

Settle down boys. You don’t have to toss the headset on just yet (or ever, if you plan on losing your virginity), the game doesn’t come out until July 10th – or July 7th if you’re willing to pay extra.

College Football 26 has Bama rated as an 89 overall, just ahead of Texas, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Clemson and Texas A&M, all of whom the game ranks as 88s overall.

Apparently, the game loves parity. But they love Bama just a smidge more.

Some programming nerd who makes a lot more money than me and probably owns a couple of gaming chairs must’ve graduated from Alabama and is now pulling the strings in the EA lab, yelling "Roll Tide," every time he punches in, no?

Otherwise, it doesn’t quite add up.

The Tide finished last season 9-4 and ranked 17th in Kalen DeBoer’s first year as coach. Then Alabama lost starting quarterback Jalen Milroe to April’s NFL Draft. Earlier this year, Bama finished with the third-ranked recruiting class (per 247sports) behind Georgia and Texas. Despite all the above, EA likes their chances better than, well, every other college in America.

Maybe the video game version of Ryan Williams plays defense too.

Is EA onto something? Are the Crimson Tide going to make a run through the college football playoff, leaving Paul Finebaum aroused for the entire month of January?

Or maybe this is just EA’s way of getting folks talking about the game. And in that case, guilty as charged. Earlier in the week, the game released their rankings for the toughest places to play. Predictably, college fanbases across the country outside of LSU (which has the distinction of being the game’s toughest road venue) were fired up over their school’s place on the list.

Seeing as though they’ve got LSU at home this year, let me be the first to congratulate Alabama on their upcoming national title.

