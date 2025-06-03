Alabama Star Makes Foolish Comments About Stunning Upset Loss, Might Regret His Words

Alabama football star Ryan Williams might regret some words he shared about Vanderbilt.

The Commodores shocked the college football world in 2024 when they upset the Crimson Tide. Kalen DeBoer's team traveled to Nashville expecting to cruise through Vandy.

Instead, Diego Pavia and company pulled off an insane 40-35 victory, despite entering the matchup as 22.5-point underdogs.

It was one of the biggest upsets of the season. It was made worse for Alabama by the fact they were coming off a monster win against Georgia.

Life comes at you fast in the college football world.

Alabama star Ryan Williams calls out Vanderbilt.

Vandy will travel to Tuscaloosa on October 4th, and there's no doubt Alabama fans want revenge for being humiliated last season. Crimson Tide star Ryan Williams certainly seems confident, and he gifted Vanderbilt some free bulletin board material while previewing the matchup.

"Man, going into this game, we don't call them revenge games. We're going to kill an ant with a sledgehammer this year. So, just every game we fell short last year, we've definitely got red eyes going into them," the talented sophomore receiver said during an interview with Jon Gruden.

You can watch a video of his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Nick Saban would blow his lid if he saw a player claim they were going to beat a team like killing "an ant with a sledgehammer."

The Crimson Tide will be huge favorites in T-Town this season. No doubt about it. However, that's even more of a reason to not say things like this.

I can guarantee you this quote has already been passed around the Vandy locker room. The coaches would be stupid not to exploit it for everything it's worth.

Arrogance is loud. Confidence is silent. That's the standard Nick Saban had while running Alabama, but it seems like things have loosened up a bit.

After a disappointing 9-4 campaign in 2024, you'd think the Crimson Tide would be a bit humbler. I guess not!

What do you think about Williams' comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.