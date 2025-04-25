It's Coming! EA Sports Drops Major College Football 26 Update

EA Sports wants you to know that football season will be here before you know it, and it just released a ton of news regarding its College Football 26 game.

The massively popular video game, which may or may not have led to a reduction in work productivity last fall as males were parked in front of their couches and video game consoles playing hours upon hours of it, is back once again to make girlfriends and wives angry with what is sure to be an unreal gaming experience.

On Thursday, EA Sports announced that the upcoming EA CFB 26 would be released on July 10, for PS5 and the X Box Series X}S, or for those who are truly hellbent on watching their significant other lose it, three days earlier on July 7, should they preorder the deluxe edition! (The game does not appear to be available yet for Nintendo Switch 2 or PC, but that could change.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 26 LOOKS AWESOME

But the biggest news was that the upcoming game will allow a career mode that starts as a high school player through the journey to the NFL, which has fans absolutely ecstatic.

The game, of course, will also have better graphics, faster gameplay, and even a Lowe's partnership where the home improvement retail store will be seen at various stadiums inside the game and help "build" the crowd reaction. Obviously, the louder and rowdier your crowd gets, the more of an advantage it could have as you make your way towards the National Championship. In a statement, Lowe's also announced that gamers will have the ability to complete challenges that will "offer rewards."

EA CFB 26 WILL BE RELEASED ON JULY 10

After a long 11-year hiatus, EA Sports shocked the sports and gaming world when it announced last year that it would be bringing back its College Football series after a long legal battle regarding players being compensated for their Name, Image and Likeness for being featured in the game. The video game maker was able to settle on an agreement with the OneTeam Players association, which allowed for individual athletes to be paid $600 each as some compensation for them to be a playable athlete in what would eventually become the best-selling sports video game of ALL time in total revenue.

So to my fellow video gamers as well as college football fans out there, make sure to take care of everything you need to get done earlier in the summer, because come mid-July, you'll be busy for months!