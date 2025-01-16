EA Sports College Football 26 Is Happening!

College football fans will once again spend another fall upsetting their significant others by not hanging out with them, as EA Sports will once again be releasing the next season of its College Football video game.

"We said this place would be full again - thanks to our players, athletes, and fans for filling the house with us," the No. 1 sports video game brand tweeted out earlier today.

"Let's keep that kick off energy going 'till College Football 26 drops this summer!"

EA SPORTS CONTINUES TO DOMINATE

The move comes after EA Sports College Football 25 was released this past season - their first NCAA football game since 2012. The company had stopped production of the game in 2013 over a legal battle regarding colleges and player's name, image and likeness rights. However, thanks to the NCAA's recent adoption of NIL rules for players, the video game was able to partner once again with the league last year.

The result? A massive success that made EA Sports executives as excited as Ohio State's Jack Sawyer returning that fumble recovery over Texas to advance to next week's National Championship.

EA Sports College Football 25 was the best-selling sports video game of all time in total dollars last year, according to Circana analytics.

Although no specific details have been released regarding the expected new features and options for the 2026 game, you can be sure that EA Sports will deliver as they always do. There has also been no official release date, however last year's game came mid-July, so fans should expect a similar roll out.

I think I speak for all sports gamers out there when I say: Welcome back, fellas!