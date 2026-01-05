DK Metcalf Serves Buffet Of Reactions After Hellish Two-Week Suspension

DK was not JK'ing around after his suspension.

Dekaylin Zecharius Metcalf, it's time to earn your money back.

After a two-game suspension, the fiery Pittsburgh Steelers wideout celebrated his freedom on Monday, also following the Steelers' playoff-clinching win on Sunday Night Football, by delivering a buffet of reactions — ranging from a ridiculous Instagram post championing his freedom to going stone-cold before reporters in the locker room.

Metcalf, a wild card since his days with Seattle, shared a video of comedian Druski performing a bit where he's released from jail, yelling, "I'm free!"

It was a sigh of relief for the No. 1 receiving option, who was on the verge of watching his season end with a suspension, if not for Ravens' rookie kicker Tyler Loop missing an easy boot to give Pittsburgh the AFC North crown, letting the team live on for another week, and allowing Metcalf one more shot of playing football this season.

WATCH:

Metcalf was sidelined by the league in Weeks 17 and 18 after ‘punching up’ at a Lions fan during the Steelers' visit to Detroit in Week 16. He accused the unruly Lions fan of acting in a racist manner, which the latter denied with an outrageous presser, demanding that DK apologize and retract the accusation.

The fan, who wore a blue wig at the game and a backward hat at his personal presser, asked Metcalf to retract his allegations of racial behavior, leaving a big question mark on what exactly happened between the two.

Metcalf also stood to lose $45 million in contractual guarantees during the suspension, which the Steelers ultimately honored by supporting their player.

Fast-forward to Monday afternoon, when Metcalf rejoined Steelers players and stood in front of the media, giving different variations of a "no comment" when reporters pressed Metcalf over his physical spat with the Lions fan.

WATCH:

Despite missing Metcalf, the Steelers' offense carved up Baltimore, accruing 390 total yards.

Metcalf finished his first full year with the Steelers, amassing 59 catches, 850 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Though production didn't quite follow DK from Seattle to Pittsburgh, his questionable character decisions certainly did.

Dekaylin and the Steelers brace for a Monday night showdown on Jan. 12 against the Houston Texans.

