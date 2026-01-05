Did Priest Blessing Steelers' End Zone Cause Ravens' Tyler Loop to Miss Kick?

Moments after Ravens kicker Tyler Loop missed a game-losing field goal that ended Baltimore’s season and sent the rival Steelers to the postseason, NBC aired a pregame clip from that same end zone.

"This is a priest who is spreading holy water in that end zone," Mike Tirico narrated.

"The Catholic community in Pittsburgh is really strong, and its ties to the Steelers are everywhere," he continued. "And down at that end zone, Tyler Loop misses the field goal and allows the Steelers to win."

"So it’s not Tyler Loop’s fault," Cris Collinsworth joked.

"As with everything in football, it’s at a higher power," Tirico replied.

But is it just a joke? Could the blessed end zone have played a role in lifting the Steelers to the playoffs in miraculous fashion?

You never know. As someone who is actively seeking to learn more about faith, I mean that sincerely.

Father Maximilian Maxwell of the Archabbey at St. Vincent’s in Latrobe was the priest who spread holy water in the game-deciding end zone. Interestingly, he wasn’t originally scheduled to perform the blessing. According to ABC 7, Maxwell was filling in for Father Paul Taylor, the college president.

"I am honored to be named Prior of our monastic community," Father Maximilian said in an announcement. "As I step into this new role, I also share that my time as Director of Campus Ministry at Saint Vincent College has come to a close. These past four years have been filled with grace, growth, and unforgettable moments of faith shared with students, faculty, staff, administration, and alumni."

Because of Sunday night’s win, the Steelers will host the Texans next Monday in Pittsburgh for the Wild Card Round. If Father Maxwell is available, the team might consider asking him to bless both end zones this time.