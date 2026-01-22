Disturbing, Disgusting Footage Shows Suspect Breaking Into Greg Biffle's House Weeks After His Death

North Carolina officials have released security footage showing the disgusting, low-life, scumbag thief breaking into the home owned by the late, great Greg Biffle.

Let's get these faces PLASTERED on every street corner this side of the Mississippi, and bring these losers to justice.

For those who missed it, Biffle's estate was broken into earlier this month. Biffle, the former NASCAR legend, died in a plane crash just days before Christmas. His wife and two children were also on the plane, which was owned by Biffle and experienced issues right after takeoff on Dec. 18.

The small private jet attempted to return to Statesville Regional Airport, but crashed short of the runway, killing everyone on board. Biffle was 55.

On Jan. 8, Biffle's home was burglarized, and a reported $30,000 was stolen. A family friend was allegedly staying at the house, and called 9-1-1 when she noticed the doors inside the house had been kicked in.

Is this a woman?

Just disgusting. Who does that? Well, scratch that. America is full of scumbag losers who would 10000% do that, so I take it back.

Still, what an awful thing to do. Just breaking into a dead person's house – with the Christmas tree still up – and defiling it like that? Public hangings should still be on the table for this sort of thing. Cry harder, Libs.

Anyway, here's the new footage of this criminal released just last night:

Just disgusting. Question is, can ANYONE tell who that is? I don't mean the actual person, but I mean male or female? Social media sleuths seem convinced it's a woman, which would be quite the twist.

You never suspect women in these break-ins. That's not me being sexist, by the way. That's just a fact. Statistically speaking, it's a fact.

So, if it were a woman, we'd have an all-time case on our hands.

Unfortunately, there's just not much to go on here. How they're expected to catch this scumbag based on that footage alone is beyond me. I don't see how it's possible. But, they always do, and – I hope – that continues in this situation. We'll see.

Despicable behavior.