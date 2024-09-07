Connor Stalions' Team Gets Smoked In Debut As High School Head Coach

Controversial former University of Michigan staffer Connor Stalions had his own chance to show off his football mind on Friday but failed in spectacular fashion.

Filling in as acting head coach for Detroit's Mumford High School, Stallon's team got blown out 60-0, not great for the embattled former staffer who is at the center of an NCAA investigation after allegedly advance scouting Michigan's opponents during their 2023 NCAA Championship run.

Stalions would end up being suspended with pay by Michigan before ultimately resigning while the NCAA continues their investigation. He then went and volunteered to be a part of Mumford High School's coaching staff and now finds himself running the team.

Turns out football isn't so easy when you don't know the other team's plays ahead of time!

STALIONS' SAD PERFORMANCE

Last night's loss came as Stalions stepped in to take the helm after head coach William McMichael suffered a mild stroke. Stalions had originally been the team's defensive coordinator and saw his team get blown out during last week's season opener 47-6.

Things weren't any easier last night as Stalions' team has now been outscored 107-6 in just two games.

Yikes. Maybe they'd be better off having Taylor Swift drawing up some of those Chiefs plays she's apparently been working on.

STALIONS STEPPED DOWN FROM UNIV. OF MICHIGAN

Video shows that at one point, Stalions became emotional as he began screaming at one of the referees up and down the sidelines over what he thought was a bad call. It didn't matter, as Stalions couldn't even devise a trick play to lead to a field goal for the team. Instead they went 0-6 on fourth downs attempts.

Speaking with CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd earlier this week, Stalions expressed his desire to not only be a college football head coach, but eventually the head coach of the University of Michigan some day!

A bold prediction based on Connor's coaching resume so far. Maybe Stalions' has to go back to the videotape - I hear ‘How To Coach Football 101’ is a good starting point.