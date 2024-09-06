Connor Stalions Elevated To Head Coach At Michigan High School

Connor Stalions' dream of being a head football coach is finally a reality.

The former Michigan staffer and genius behind the biggest college football cheating scandal in the modern era accepted the defensive coordinator role at Detroit Mumford High School following his exit from Ann Arbor.

Now, he's been elevated to interim head coach following a medical situation.

Connor Stalions is the interim coach at Detroit Mumford High School.

Stalions was elevated to the role of interim head coach after the team's head coach William McMichael suffered a stroke at the end of August, according to CBS Sports.

McMichael was hospitalized for three days following a season-opening 47-6 loss to Redford Thurston. Now, arguably the most famous football name left in Michigan is in control of a high school football team.

Anyone who watched the outstanding Netflix documentary about Stalions and his sign stealing operation at Michigan knows all he's ever wanted to be was a head coach.

He went to the Naval Academy for the sole purpose of believing it would help him be a better football coach. Stalions resigned and fell on his sword to protect the Wolverines following his absolutely absurd sign stealing operation being exposed.

It seems essentially impossible to believe he'll ever return to Ann Arbor in a coaching role, but you have to get your start somewhere.

He went from being a DC for one week to being the head coach by week two of the 2024 high school football season in Michigan. It happened under unfortunate circumstances, but happened nonetheless.

Can Stalions lead the team to glory against Flint Hamady? Fans will find out Friday night. Let me know what you think of Stalions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.