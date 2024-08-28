Netflix's Connor Stalions Documentary Is A Must-Watch For Fans | REVIEW

Netflix's documentary about Connor Stalions is finally out on Netflix.

The former Michigan staffer was the pointman of one of the greatest cheating scandals in college football history. He's accused of running a complex operation to steal signs of opposing teams in violation of NCAA rules.

The chaos, fallout and investigation that followed turned into the biggest college football story of 2023, but it didn't slow down Michigan's national title run.

Now, the world gets to take a look at the scandal through the eyes of the man responsible for turning the college football world upside down.

Netflix's documentary about Connor Stalions is outstanding.

"Untold: Sign Stealer" hit the streaming giant Tuesday, and it's 100% a must-watch film for anyone who loves sports and college football.

The biggest takeaway from the documentary is that Connor Stalions really just did this all for the love of the game. He didn't do it to make money, he didn't do it for notoriety and he didn't do it for the hell of it.

The man literally organized the biggest cheating scandal in college football over the past several decades because he loved Michigan football that much.

I truly believe Connor Stalions would take a bullet for the Wolverines, and he worked his way up as a former Navy student staffer to having an incredible influence in Ann Arbor - his sole goal in life.

If you want to hate Connor Stalions, who once received a game ball from Jim Harbaugh after beating Iowa, I think you're going to be greatly disappointed by the documentary. I wanted to hate him so much. I'm sure many of you want to hate him too.

It's just not possible after watching the documentary. You know what I see when I see the former Michigan staffer in the documentary? I see a lot of myself. I see a guy a lot of fans wish would go the distance for their team.

Now, that's not to excuse any of the cheating and sign stealing in violation of NCAA rules. However, motivation is important. He truly did everything because he loved the Michigan Wolverines so much.

There's also parts of the documentary that are straight out of a spy thriller. Stalions alleged his email had been hacked, fans dressed up like cartel members and the backroom dealing was next level.

I don't want to dive too far into the details of how Stalions' sign stealing system worked as I don't want to spoil anything, but man, what a documentary. It's outstanding. If you love college football, are fascinated by the cheating scandal or are just curious about who Stalions is, you have to watch "Untold: Sign Stealer."

It's worth every single second of your time. To be clear, I don't think Stalions is a hero. He's not, but he is the kind of guy I'd want with me in a college football foxhole. Sometimes, you need a bad guy to give yourself an edge, and that's exactly what Stalions gave Michigan.

Have you already seen the documentary? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.