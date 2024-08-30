Patrick Mahomes Claims Taylor Swift Has Been Drawing Up Chiefs Plays: 'Might Have To Put One In'

In a new interview, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked about Taylor Swift's involvement not only in growing the sport of football, but also perhaps in the team's play calling.

"Meeting Taylor and realizing how genuine and cool she is, that's been very special to me because [like you said] she's one of the most famous people in the world… she's really interested in football, and she asks a lot of great questions - she started drawing up plays, so we might have to put one in," the 3x Super Bowl Champion told NBC's Chris Simms on ‘NFL on NBC' Thursday.

I'm sure Chiefs fans will LOVE to hear that news as they gear up for what will be another Taylor Swift-packed and chaotic season at Arrowhead Stadium.

TAYLOR SWIFT AS A CHIEFS PLAYCALLER?

Hopefully, Patrick uses one of her song titles before the snap, so everyone watching knows that this was Taylor's designed play that they are about to do. And what are we calling it? Maybe ‘You Belong With Me… In The End Zone?’ Or maybe when the team plays their bitter rivals in the Las Vegas Raiders, Mahomes will call for the ‘Bad Blood’ play to really stick it to them. Something tells me the play may involve Travis Kelce.

Head coach Andy Reid had better watch out because if Swift's call results in a touchdown, you'll have 100,000 Swifties lined up outside the team's headquarters demanding she become an honorary coach.

Mahomes went on to acknowledge the ‘Swift Effect’ that the pop star has had in helping bring awareness to the game of football to millions.

"I think it's been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football and I know being a girl dad, how cool it is for me to see these little girls and daughters and how much they're loving [the sport] spending time with their dad and watching football," Mahomes said.

That is true. However, this is also FOOTBALL we're talking about and, as we saw and heard countless times last year, many felt that the amount of Taylor Swift - NFL coverage was not only too much, but also annoying at times. From the background music to literally betting lines on how many times the TV broadcast would show her on camera, to even Swifties bragging that they got Al Michaels pulled from NBC's playoff coverage after he didn't bend the knee to her on a Thursday Night Football broadcast during the early days of her and tight end Kelce's relationship.

TAYLOR SWIFT ENDORSING KAMALA HARRIS COULD CHANGE THINGS

At the time, the Chiefs claimed Swift wasn't a distraction and would ultimately go on to win the Super Bowl - thank God, because you can be sure that sports media and Chiefs fans would have been going wild and asking if the team got too wound up in all the hype.

One thing's for certain, if you thought last year's Taylor Swift / Chiefs coverage was a lot, you haven't seen anything yet, as she and Travis Kelce have only become that much more popular. And if there's an engagement ring in the near future? My God, it'll be bigger than a British Royal wedding.

The attention may not all be positive, though. This past week we saw Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany come out and support Donald Trump for President, while also calling out Swifties that criticized her by telling them that she "doesn't give a F***" what they think. With Taylor Swift publicly endorsing Joe Biden in 2020, many expect her to do the same this time around with Kamala Harris. With what is expected to be a contentious and bitter election in the next few months, the media is 100% going to play into the Brittany vs Taylor political rivalry.

We'll see if the Brittany / Taylor drama goes from the home to the locker room between Patrick and Travis's working relationship.

