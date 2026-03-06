Dillon Brooks Latest Athlete Arrested For DUI Instead Of Making Sensible Choice

It makes no sense for anyone of Brooks' stature and financial means to get behind the wheel after drinking.

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was arrested for DUI early Friday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns organization released a statement regarding the matter, and, given that it is an evolving situation, are choosing to gather information before making any more comments.

While I'm not going to get on here and talk about Brooks' on-court persona or his many agitations towards other NBA players such as LeBron James – mainly because it's neither fair nor relevant – I want to point out that Brooks is just the latest in a long line of professional athletes to get behind the wheel while drunk instead of making a more sensible choice.

We all remember high-profile athletes such as Adrian Peterson and Richard Sherman being popped for DWI and DUI, respectively, in recent years, as well as the most famous, and perhaps heartbreaking, case involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs killing a woman and her dog while driving at reckless speeds while drunk.

You can now add Brooks to that running tally, and if I may be so bold, it makes no sense for anyone of Brooks' stature and financial means to get behind the wheel after drinking.

It's easier than ever these days to find a safe way home after a night out. You can literally push a button on your phone and a car will show up and drive you to your house.

If people with a couple of hundred bucks in their checking accounts can get home from the bar without driving, surely a man with an eight-figure bank account and a crew full of yes-men can figure it out.

At the end of the day, it's lazy and stupid to drive drunk, and the commenters on X agree.

There's no excuse to be driving under the influence in 2026, not with all the options we have at our disposal.

I really hope Brooks learns from this, and he's lucky he got caught this time.

This could have been a lot worse, as we've seen in the past in the case of Ruggs, so I'm glad this didn't turn tragic.

Seriously, whether you have 10 dollars to your name or 10 million dollars, do NOT drink and drive.

It's a simple choice that could save a few lives.