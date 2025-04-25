Adrian Peterson Arrested For DWI Hours After Vikings NFL Draft Event

Adrian Peterson was arrested early Friday morning for DWI in Hennepin County, Minnesota, according to media reports.

Peterson was pulled over at 3:20 a.m. this morning by a Minnesota state trooper who spotted the Vikings legend (ALLEGEDLY) speeding in the Minneapolis suburb of Richfield, KTSP reported.

Based on social media posts, Peterson spent Thursday night at the Vikings NFL Draft event where he helped serve as a draft analyst.

Adrian Peterson was arrested for domestic violence in 2022

As you know, Peterson has had trouble living a quiet life away from the headlines. In a 2022 incident, the NFL great was arrested for felony domestic violence after an argument with his wife turned into a visit with police at Los Angeles International.

"It’s blown out of proportion. Me and the wife got into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it," Peterson told Fox 26. "I ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger. She didn’t press any charges. The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand. Literally that’s why I went to jail, because the ring left a scratch on her finger.

"We just had a disagreement. I know the headlines: Domestic violence. You’d think I beat her up or something. It was nothing like that."

The charges in that case were eventually dropped.

Fans will never forget Adrian Peterson making headlines for the treatment of his child

In 2014, Peterson was suspended for the final six games of the 2014 season without pay after the NFL learned of "an incident of abusive discipline" towards his then-4-year-old son.

"While an adult may have a number of options when confronted with abuse -- to flee, to fight back or to seek help from law enforcement -- none of those options is realistically available to a 4-year-old child," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote to Peterson in the suspension letter.