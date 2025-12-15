LeBron James Disgustingly Bailed Out By Refs Multiple Times As Lakers Get Handed Win Over Suns

Superstars in the NBA have and will continue to get preferential treatment from referees, it's just how the league works, but what we saw involving LeBron James on Sunday was beyond the pale.

Not only did his Los Angeles Lakers get gift-wrapped a win over the Phoenix Suns on the road, but James proved that he can do whatever he wants on the floor and get away with it.

All-time agitator Dillon Brooks was in the middle of the action, and while he's certainly done his fair share to get ejected from games in the past, he looked to be the innocent one multiple times on Sunday.

Early in the third quarter, Brooks drew a whistle from Luka Doncic with James in the vicinity of the play. With the basketball in the air, Brooks took a very gentle swipe at it, causing it to hit off of James' back. James reacted as if Brooks had thrown a fastball at his face, which led multiple officials to step in and cool things off.

This is when things went off the rails, as James put his hands on the referees multiple times and was not ejected from the contest.

Truly asinine stuff, but things got even worse, at least for Brooks, they did.

Late in the contest, with the Suns ultimately erasing Los Angeles' 20-point lead, Brooks hit a clutch three-pointer over James, who blatantly slapped him in the chest while bumping legs, causing Brooks to fall to the hardwood.

There was no foul call on James, and it was Brooks who was ejected from the game seconds later after the two exchanged some words.

So up to this point, we've got James putting his hands on officials and running over a shooter, but when it comes to James doing whatever he wants, things were far from over.

Trailing 114-113 with under 10 seconds left in the contest, James chucked up a three-pointer over Devon Booker that bricked, but as we have all come to suspect, the late whistle came, and James ultimately hit two of three free throws to give the Lakers the 116-114 win.

While Booker was undoubtedly playing tight against James during the play, it was James who seemed to have initiated contact by throwing his leg out during his shooting motion, which should be a foul on him, and not the other way around.

If those three instances weren't quite enough to convince you that the officiating crew was favorable to the Lakers on Sunday night, Los Angeles having 43 free throw attempts compared to Phoenix's 25 paints yet another clear picture.