Oregon Safety Dillion Thienemen Just Dispelled Every Unathletic White Guy Stereotype

We all know the stereotypes by now.

"He's a hard worker."

"Scrappy player."

"A real gym rat. First guy in, last guy out type of guy."

"Sneaky quick."

Hell, they even made a movie about the phenomenon called White Men Can't Jump, and NFL players invented a phrase called "Milk Check" to let their QB know they were being guarded by a white defender.

The point is, white athletes have been clowned for their lack of athleticism for a long time, but one guy did his best to singlehandedly dispel those stereotypes on Friday.

Meet Oregon safety Dillon Thienemen, the man who put on an NFL Combine performance for the ages.

You best believe that guy isn't getting Milk Checked anytime soon.

I know we shouldn't put a lot of stock into Combine performances, but the dude was already balling in college and was a two-time All-American, including a first-team selection this past year.

And it's not just his blazing speed either.

Thienemen pretty much aced every drill the Combine could throw his way.

By the time the day was over, Thienemen had cemented himself as a first-round selection as well as potentially the first safety taken in April's draft.

More importantly, though, he has many people asking if this is the most impressive display of athleticism from a white guy of all time.

Those are some pretty impressive numbers!

I talked about some of the freakiest NFL Combine performances in recent memory a few days ago, but I may need to make an addendum and give Thienemen his due.

He had the same 40-yard dash time as Calvin Johnson and jumped higher than Anthony Richardson's QB record-breaking vertical.

Forget just white guys, this was one of the most impressive days in Indianapolis we've seen in a while.

I think I speak for "sneaky athletic gym rats" everywhere when I say, thank you, Dillon Thienemen.

You gave us all hope and may have earned us just a little more respect the next time pick-up hoops teams are put together.