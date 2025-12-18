ESPN Legend Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Diego Pavia's Gross Behavior: WATCH

Rece Davis wishes he could have his Heisman vote back after voting for Diego Pavia.

The Vanderbilt QB has been widely criticized for his antics after failing to win the Heisman Trophy. Pavia posted "F-ALL THE VOTERS" on his Instagram story and then danced to a "F*CK INDIANA" sign while flipping off a camera.

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza won the award. It's hard not to see Pavia's latter actions as a direct shot at the Hoosiers QB, who is leading the number one seed in the College Football Playoff.

Mark Ingram and others have called out Pavia, and Davis is the latest to join the list.

Rece Davis calls out Diego Pavia.

Davis, one of the stars of College Gameday and an ESPN legend, discussed the situation on the latest "College GameDay Podcast," and he made it clear he's not impressed.

The college football icon stated the following:

"Heisman gets a lot of talk, and I don't want to wrap this up by piling on Diego Pavia, because he apologized for his post-Heisman behavior — and understandably so. I didn't feel like he owed the voters an apology. He can say what he wants to them. As a voter, I saw some people who took umbrage with that. I did not. He could say what he wants. But the one thing his behavior — even with the apology included and accepted — did for me, it made me regret my Heisman vote. I voted for Diego Pavia because I know what the history of Vanderbilt is. I thought he was the most dynamic player. I am predisposed in Heisman voting to vote for guys who create wow moments. I voted for Reggie Bush twice. Matt Leinart, great player, deserving winner — I voted for Reggie Bush both times. I'm inclined to vote for guys who have the Desmond Howard moment, the Johnny Manziel moments, I guess, to draw a parallel to Diego. But it wasn’t his response to the voters that bugged me. It was the way the response then went toward Fernando Mendoza, if and only in a way that Fernando caught a stray. There's nobody that I've run across in the last several years in college football who carries himself with more class and more dignity and more character than Fernando Mendoza. He looks you in the eye when he talks to you. He references previous conversations with you. He acts like a man of character and class. Diego Pavia didn’t, and he apologized for it. I accept that."

Davis also said he's only regretted his Heisman vote twice in his life. Once for performance on the field, and the second time – Pavia – because of his behavior.

"I regretted the vote because after Pavia’s behavior in the aftermath, I was like, 'Man, I’m glad he didn’t win. I’m glad he didn’t win,'" Davis further explained.

You can watch his full comments in the video below starting around 1:09:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The criticism keeps mounting, and something tells me it's not going to stop. Pavia has nobody to blame but himself.

He has chosen to behave like an immature child, despite being the face of a ranked SEC football team. You want to behave like a crybaby and a complete idiot? Then you're going to get called out. It's truly that simple, and it's not unique to him.

Johnny Manziel, who also called out Pavia, regularly received the same treatment. The only difference is that Manziel actually won the Heisman.

Pavia did apologize, but that seems to have done little to nothing to change the narrative. Of course, none of this is surprising. His conduct could be seen coming from a mile away. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.