Johnny Manziel, Of All People, Lectures Diego Pavia On His Heisman Behavior: 'Too Far'

When Johnny Manziel is embarrassed by behavior, that's when you might want to look in the mirror

When Johnny Manziel says you've gone too far, it's probably a sign you went too far.

Days after Vanderbilt's sixth-year Heisman candidate quarterback Diego Pavia declared, "F--k All The Voters…But Family For Life," after not winning the Heisman, none other than legendary bad boy Manziel, a Heisman winner, actually called out his buddy.

Johnny has actually served as Pavia's mentor. Let that sink in. Somehow, the dummy QB from Vanderbilt hooked up with an admitted Oxy and cocaine fiend who once said he lost 40 pounds due to a "strict diet of blow."

Look, there might be worse mentors for Pavia, but they were probably in prison over the weekend and not able to attend the Heisman ceremony. Anyway, Johnny, of all people, had a problem with how Pavia handled himself. And Johnny actually said it publicly. Even the baddest of Heisman bad boys thinks the New Mexican white trash QB went over the line.

"Diego, me, everyone else on this earth has flaws," Johnny began his lecture. "Nobody handles every situation correctly and there's times you look back on life and realize you made a mistake.

"That’ll continue to be the case for me and everyone until our last day on earth. Do I love and support Diego… of course. Do I think what he did this weekend went too far? Of course! I spoke to him about it and he feels terrible.

"All you can do is wake up the next day and move forward with your life striving to be a better person and not make a similar mistake. Me on the other hand imma talk my s--t and fire back at all of you that come for me."

Johnny still has that oil money and the Heisman Trophy. The last thing he needs is to walk back into the Heisman house down the road with his name tarnished for coaching up Pavia.

Diego, on the other hand, is about to see his 15 minutes of fame burn out unless the family figures out a way to weasel his way to a seventh season of eligibility. There's no future in the NFL. The best bet for Pavia to maintain relevancy is to go to the Spring league. The UFL makes sense for a guy who is listed at 5'9.

Perhaps sensing that his days are numbered, Pavia issued an apology for his behavior.

"Being a part of the Heisman ceremony last night as a finalist was such an honor," Pavia, or someone from his PR team, wrote in a statement. "As a competitor, just like in everything I do I wanted to win. To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn’t handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the way I wanted to. I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful. It was a mistake, and I am sorry."

The logical next step for Pavia is to either go completely nuts and off the deep end to keep the 15 minutes rolling, which would then lead to a podcast deal, or wait until he's not drafted and then go back to the deep end/podcast option.

Buckle up.