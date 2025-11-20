Did Rangers' Winger J.T. Miller Just Quiet Quit Mid Shift?

Not exactly maximum effort from the Rangers' captain.

If there's one thing we all know about hockey players, it's that they give maximum effort.

Almost unanimously, it is agreed that these are some of the toughest human beings on the planet who work their asses off year in and year out to achieve a common goal.

As a matter of fact, in today's day and age of "load management" and "opt-outs" in the NBA and college football respectively, it's refreshing to watch a sport like hockey where everyone competes like a psychopath every time they're on the ice.

Well, almost everyone, anyway.

Take New York Rangers' left-winger J.T. Miller, for example.

In last night's game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Sin City, Miller put what might be one of the most embarrassing efforts ever on tape for everyone to point and laugh at.

If you consider yourself a "hockey guy," you should go ahead and avert your eyes now.

Talk about maximum effort! Did J.T. Miller just pull a Millennial and "quiet quit?"

While it's true this is a road game in the middle of November in a sport that has 82 of these things before the playoffs even start, that's still not an excuse for Miller.

I'm sure his teammates will see the kind of effort and be disgusted.

They're out there chasing down pucks in the offensive zone, blocking shots on the other end, and here's one of their highest paid teammates absolutely lollygagging mid-shift.

And the worst part? J.T. Miller is the captain of the Rangers.

I would be willing to bet his teammates were ready to tie him to a bunk bed, Full Metal Jacket style, and rip that "C" off of his chest.

From what I could tell in the comments section (since I don't follow the Rangers religiously), Miller has a reputation for loafing while on the ice.

It looks like Vancouver Canucks fans tried to warn the people of New York about Miller's attitude, but no one would listen.

Being a captain of an Original Six hockey franchise is the dream of so many kids growing up, as I'm sure any 11-year-old Canadian would die to be in Miller's shoes (or skates, rather) right now.

We will see if this is just a case of regular season doldrums, or if the loafing continues until morale improves.

Either way, not a good look for Miller or the Rangers.