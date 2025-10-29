Michael Jordan Guts Soft And Weak NBA Players With Shockingly Simple Point: WATCH

Michael Jordan has no use for soft NBA players looking to take games off.

The NBA has been plagued by load management over the past few years as teams decide to sit players in order to rest them up.

It's ridiculous, and deserves to be called out. Imagine NFL players just taking time off because they want to rest and not play.

My brain can't even process the thought, but it's become the norm in the NBA.

Michael Jordan has had enough.

Michael Jordan was known as being an absolute iron man during his time with the Chicago Bulls. If he could walk, he was on the court playing. He represented the exact opposite of load management, and he doesn't understand the current era at all.

"[Load management] shouldn't be needed first and foremost. I never wanted to miss a game because it was an opportunity to prove...The fans are there to watch me play. I want to impress that guy way up top who probably worked his ass off to get a ticket," Jordan explained during an interview with Mike Tirico that aired Tuesday night.

The six-time NBA champion further added, "You play basketball two and a half a day. Three hours a day, right? That's your job. That's what you get paid to do as an NBA player. What are you doing the other 21 hours? I mean, to me, that's when you should be preparing for your next day of work or your next challenge."

I'd say Jordan hit the nail on the head. You can watch his full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The average salary in the NBA this season is more than $12.6 million. If a player is earning that kind of money as the average, then there's absolutely no excuse to be sitting out games to simply rest for load management reasons.

Do we all think the guy working a regular 9–5 job saving up money to buy tickets for his family is able to just sit out days at his job because he's a little tired? No.

Furthermore, being in the NBA isn't a year-around job. Players have months to rest during the off-season. Go ahead and rest all you want during that time period.

Instead, players sit out games that fans paid hard-earned money to attend. It's such a ridiculous situation with no remedy for people who spend money and then don't get to watch their favorite players play.

Props to Jordan for saying what a lot of people are thinking.