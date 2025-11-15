Are You A Scumbag If You Whack An Opponent In The Head With A Stick During A Hockey Game?

I’ve seen some dirty hits in my NHL fandom, but this one has to take the cake.

On Friday night, the Brampton Steelheads faced off against the Oshawa Generals in an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) matchup, one of the three main junior hockey leagues in Canada.

With Oshawa maintaining a 3-0 lead in the waning minutes of the third period, it looked like the game would wrap up with little to no fanfare.

But then all hell broke loose when Steelheads defenseman Luke Dragusica acted like a pinhead.

After sustaining a hard (but clean) hit from Generals forward Brady Blaseg, Dragusica decided to chop Blaseg on the side of his head with his stick. Several Generals players went head-hunting for Dragusica to get revenge, and they got to him.

Hockey players have gotten soft and petty. Dragusica was probably upset that he got sandwiched in between two guys, but that wasn’t Blaseg’s fault. He was going for the hit before his teammate got there.

Dragusica couldn’t necessarily know that at the moment, but is that an excuse to whack a dude in the head like that, and then cross-check him once he’s hunched over on the ice?

The answer, of course, is no. In doing all that, Dragusica somehow made every Florida Panthers player from the past five years look like a saint.

I don’t know what Dragusica’s future in professional hockey looks like, but he’s going to have to go through a reckoning period where he gets his act together.

You can’t be that much of a scumbag and be on the ice.