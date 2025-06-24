Did Oklahoma City Forget The Thunder's Victory Parade Was Today?

It appears that nobody got the message in Oklahoma City that today was the Thunder's NBA Championship victory parade.

The crowd was going… mild, to say the least, as photos and videos showed a sub-par crowd that turned up to cheer on the Thunder winning Oklahoma City its first ever NBA Championship. Sarcasm was all over social media, as sports fans had plenty of laughs at the Thunder fans' expense.

‘THUNDER’ PARADE WAS BARELY A ‘RUMBLE’

Hilariously, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt tweeted the night before that Tuesday's Championship parade would be "the biggest event in Oklahoma City history!" Talk about your city realizing that they don't matter when it comes to anything significant in the real world! But hey, thanks for the day off from work.

"837 people are there, I'm crying [laughing]" one person tweeted as a helicopter showed a handful of fans lined up along the parade route in one location. "That's the entire population of OKC!" another fan mockingly responded.

At one point, one very loyal Oklahoma City resident decided to tweet a photo of "the crowd," to show how packed it was, only for it to backfire as it appeared less crowded than my high school graduation.

EVEN THE THUNDER'S ARENA CROWD LOOKED BAD

"The Pacers parade would've done 10x the numbers then, whatever this is," one angry Indiana Pacers fan tweeted. He apparently is still not over losing not only Game 7, but also their star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who reportedly tore his Achilles during the final game and could possibly miss all of next season.

For the fans that were in attendance along the parade route or inside the Thunder's Paycom Center, they got to see a celebration that included some of the players taking tequila shots or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showing up in a Canadian flag around his waste as he tried pumping up an arena that could hardly fill the 200s level.

Honestly, this parade just goes to show that smaller markets do not deserve to win anything of significance. I mean really, what kind of celebration is this? It doesn't even look like all the Thunder's season ticket holders showed up.

The fact that this is how the city shows up to support the team during their first ever Championship is wild. No wonder the television ratings for the Finals were the lowest since 2007 (minus the pandemic year) - even their own city doesn't care!

Remind me again how the league is bigger now than ever before, Adam Silver?

