Did Jason Kelce Save The Eagles' Season?

Two weeks ago today, the Philadelphia Eagles were in free-fall mode.

They were on a three-game losing streak and just got their hearts ripped out in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, a game in which quarterback Jalen Hurts threw four interceptions and had this unfortunate low-light added to his ledger.

Since then, though, the Birds have won back-to-back games while averaging 30 points per game on offense and have locked up a division title in the process.

Some might say that this is because they played the Las Vegas Raiders and the Washington Commanders, the latter of whom were without a plethora of starters, including star signal caller Jayden Daniels.

It's a fairly foolproof theory, sure. However, I have a different explanation for the recent success.

Everyone remembers the Positivity Rabbit, right?

This big, dumb, inflatable piece of trash was a mainstay in the Eagles' locker room and was placed there in an effort to turn the frowns in Philly upside down.

It didn't work, and the losing continued.

Everything came to a head after that horrific Monday night performance, and within the next few days the Positivity Rabbit had hippity-hopped his way out of Lincoln Financial Field.

And, as I wrote two weeks ago, we may have former Eagles center Jason Kelce to thank for this.

Kelce went on a profanity-laced tirade on his podcast, New Heights, and after that, no one saw a certain neoprene nightmare anywhere near the locker room again.

The Eagles won two straight, locked up the NFC East, and the rest is history.

Now, I don't want to say correlation equals causation here, but a case could be made that Jason Kelce got the Eagles' quest to repeat as Super Bowl Champions back on track.

If it wasn't for Kelce's podcast parade of f-bombs, who knows where Philly's finest would be right now?

Hell, maybe the Positivity Rabbit would still be haunting the halls of "The Linc" as we speak.

For now, though, Eagles fans can breathe easy knowing they have a watchful guardian like Kelce on their side.

Even in retirement, he's making sure the Birds are still at their best.

That's what we like to call "relentless effort," and it's that kind of dedication that has Kelce as a lock for Canton.