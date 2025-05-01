Did Coach JJ Redick Call Luka Doncic Fat After Lakers’ Playoff Exit?

There's no denying that newly acquired Lakers star Luka Doncic tapered off in terms of energy during LA's first-round elimination against the Timberwolves.

With much of the buzz around Doncic's trade from Dallas criticizing his weight, it's no surprise that fans are buzzing after Lakers coach JJ Redick said the team wasn't in "championship shape."

Redick eulogized his team's run at a championship after losing Wednesday's Game 5 against Minnesota.

Since the podcaster-turned-coach tends to speak in double entendres (he is a 'highly respected basketball mind,' after all), fans were skeptical about whether Redick's comments about being out of championship shape were a slight nod to Luka.

At the Lakers' exit interviews in El Segundo on Thursday, Redick mentioned that some of his players were in great shape, while others (without naming names) fell short of proper conditioning at the year's most crucial stretch of basketball.

Looking at you, Luka.

"There are individuals that are in phenomenal shape. There are certainly others who could have been in better shape. We have to get in championship shape," Redick said.

In the aftermath of the Lakers' postseason demise, more talks have emerged questioning the early hype behind the trade that sent Doncic to Los Angeles.

At first, the overwhelming majority of sports media touted the Lakers' front office for the 'trade of the century' by acquiring Luka from the Mavericks in exchange for one good player, spare parts, and some trade capital.

Most notably, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison was burned at the stake (figuratively) for dumping the franchise's biggest star.

Now that Los Angeles fell drastically short against the Timberwolves, losing in five games, more folks are wondering not whether the Lakers made the right move but if the Doncic acquisition is the bona fide answer to the Purple and Gold's aspirations for a championship.

Then came questions regarding Luka's playing shape.

Even after putting up superb averages in the five-game series, Doncic showed major deficiencies on the defensive end by failing to keep up with Minnesota's younger and more agile cast.

Doncic averaged 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

While everyone in LA is scrambling for answers, one major factor in Los Angeles' defeat was certainly JJ Redick's coaching.

Despite propelling LA to the third seed in the West (50-32) during the regular season, Redick's lack of experience was glaring during the postseason.

His failure to substitute players in the fourth quarter of the vital Game 4 gave the media fuel to ask the first-year coach (with no prior experience) if he truly knew what he was doing.

And at a time when the Lakers needed length on the front court, Redick made the drastic decision to sit center Jaxson Hayes for the bulk of the first-round series against Minnesota.

After being asked about needing to lean on his assistant coaches before Game 5, Redick took offense and abruptly left the media session.

In more ways than one, the Lakers need to get vastly better to have a shot at the Larry O'Brien Trophy, starting with Luka's endurance and Redick's coaching.

And LeBron James' penchant for flopping.

