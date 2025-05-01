LeBron James Has Hall Of Fame-Worthy Flop In Sad Lakers’ Playoff Exit

Someone check LA’s Crypto.com Arena. LeBron James might still be lying on the floor.

Poor LeBron, all 6’9, 250 pounds of him, ran into Minnesota’s Donte Divincenzo, 6’4, 203 pounds, during Wednesday’s Lakers playoff exit and…couldn’t get up.

Divincenzo, 47 pounds lighter, had no such problem.

Flop, LeBron. LeBron, Flop. Oh, I forgot you two had already met.

The two were reacquainted in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s Game Five with the Lakers trailing the TWolves by two. And it looked like old times. You know the drill by now. LeBron falls down, winces for a while, pounds the floor a couple of times… and somehow, some way, eventually finds it in him to stay in the game and compete.

LeBron James And The Lakers Were Eliminated From The NBA Playoffs

LeBron was on the ground for more than 20 seconds. Men have been hit by prime Mike Tyson and stayed on the canvas for less time than LeBron sprawled himself out on the hardwood.

I'm fairly certain LeBron's flop lasted longer than Katy Perry's jaunt to space.

Divincenzo, again - 5 inches and 47 pounds lighter than LBJ, barely moved and certainly didn't have to pick himself off the floor.

LeBron folded like a deck of cards when Divincenzo ran into his *checks notes* elbow.

Lakers teammates barely acknowledged LeBron's latest ailment. They'd seen this movie before. Of the four other Lakers on the court during James' theatrics, not a single one approached him or offered to help him up.

Given the stage and the other actors (players) involved, this was an award-winning flop from James.

Unfortunately for LeBron, the Oscars were held in March, meaning James' season, on and off the court, ends without any hardware.

Some would even say his season was a flop.

