Travis Hunter Receives Relationship Advice From Dez Bryant As Drama Builds

Count Dez Bryant as one of the people who wants to see Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter break up with his fiancée, Leanna Lenee.

Before I get to what the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver said, let me set the table on why he said something in the first place. Over the past few weeks, Lenee has been at the center of a lot of drama because of how she has treated Hunter. After the Buffaloes Senior Day game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys ( in which Hunter popped off solidified his Heisman case ), Hunter went to embrace Lenee and share a kiss. But she seemed interested in doing anything but that.

Yikes. Give the man some love, girl!

Just a few weeks later, she seemed completely uninterested in the fact that her boyfriend won the Heisman Trophy and didn’t quickly stand up or seem to be interested in celebrating him at the moment.

There is room for interpretation on that one, but what can’t be interpreted in any other fashion is how self-centered she was when Hunter was at an Adidas even t taking pictures with fans.

These three moments don’t paint the whole picture, but they also aren’t painting a pretty decent one.

All of this led Bryant to share his thoughts in an X post on Sunday (which he appears to have deleted, but thanks to screenshots, we still have proof it existed). Here’s what the former NFL star said.

"I’ve tried my best not to get into Travis’ business…I’m here to tell you brother, wake up and quite playing," Bryant wrote. "She loves the attention way more than you…from what I see, she has nothing to offer but a f—ing headache."

Frankly, it's hard to argue with his observation. From even just this small sample size, (and from the fact that Hunter deleted his Instagram after a video of Lenee twerking on another man allegedly surfaced over the weekend), I think Bryant is spot on with this observation. If Hunter wants to make sure that his NFL career (and entire post-college life) gets off to a good start, he should drop Lenee like a bad habit and focus on being a dawg in the league.

The right girl will come. He doesn’t have to settle for this nonsense.