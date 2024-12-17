Travis Hunter's Girlfriend Faces Vicious Backlash From Internet

After a tumultuous weekend at the Heisman Trophy ceremony where Deion Sanders had to tell her to stand up for her man, Travis Hunter's girlfriend/fiancee Leanna Lenee finds herself in a massive psychological battle with the Internet.

The Internet contends that Lenee is a bad person and Hunter, who figures to make a massive pile of cash from the NFL, needs to "get out quick," according to observers who are convinced Lenee is trouble.

"She doesn't even understand it aint about her. She has no self awareness. There is no way a sane person doesn't know, your person just won a huge award, and you should stand up and greet and congratulate them," one Twitter observer noted after watching a video of Lenee act oblivious when Hunter won the Heisman on Saturday.

Is Travis Hunter's girlfriend Leanna Lenee a golddigger who will ruin him financially? And what about when she said Hunter wasn't her type?

During an eight-minute video released Monday night, addressed the backlash aimed directly at her.

"I'm going to be addressing all the stuff online because I'm tired emotionally and mentally of seeing people try to make me out to be a person that I am not," Lenee began while nervously running her hands through her hair.

Lenee contends that she got permission from Hunter to hold the state of the union address.

"The real reason Travis sat in my DMs for two months is because he DM’d me when he had a girlfriend. Her name was in his bio, so I instantly knew he had a partner. I exited the message and he sat there until he was single," Leanna Lenee told her fans.

"I don’t do home wrecking. I’m not a side piece. I don’t stand for any of those things. I support women so I wouldn’t do that to another woman because I’d never want it done to me. I ignored him until he was single.

"When I said he wasn’t my type, I didn’t mean attractiveness. I don’t have a physical type. No two men I’ve previously dated look the same. My first one was a white cowboy. Second one was a Mexican soccer player. Then I dated a black man who was a Soundcloud rapper. And then Travis.

"So I have never dated the same type physically. I don’t care what people look like or what they can give me. I date people for who they are as a person, how they honor god and how they treat the people around them and Travis is all of the above.

"When I said he wasn’t my type, I meant because he was younger than me. I had never dated anyone younger than me. And he had cheated on his girlfriend. I don’t know if your type are cheaters, but mine isn’t. No, he wasn’t my type."

But, after dating him, Leanna says she found out that Travis wasn't bad after all.

Leanna Lenee addresses more of the backlash:

She didn't have a problem with Hunter celebrating a win with cheerleaders because he didn't celebrate with cheerleaders. That's according to Lenee.

The Internet is not seeing clips that don't include context.

She wasn't annoyed with fans at an Adidas event over the weekend; "Bird brain individuals are accepting what they see online."