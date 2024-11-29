Travis Hunter Deserves The Heisman After What He Did Against Oklahoma State

We’ve wondered who was going to win the Heisman Trophy as this season’s best player in college football. After today’s action, I think we’ve got a clear winner for that award.

You’ve all heard about Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter, and with good reason. He’s put up video-game-like numbers playing both defensive back and wide receiver for Deion Sanders this season. A guy like him is bound to get a lot of Heisman buzz (which he has), but today he probably ended all discussion on who should get the award.

Facing the Oklahoma State Cowboys for Senior Day, Hunter shone bright on offense and defense. His stat line on offense was :

10 receptions

116 yards

3 touchdowns, including this insane grab

I don’t care that Oklahoma State isn’t that good, that’s an insane offensive stat line. And for good measure, he added a tackle, two pass breakups, and an interception on defense.

For the regular season, that gives him this collection of stats that shouldn’t belong to just one player.

I think the media has rightfully run out of superlatives to describe what Hunter has done this year.

To me, the only other guy that has a legitimate shot at this trophy is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty . He’s got over 2,000 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns, which is absolutely insane. But week in and week out, Hunter has continued to perform at an elite level while playing two different roles.

Any other year, Jeacnty gets this hands down. But this year, the reward should go to Hunter and no one else.