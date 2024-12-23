Travis Hunter Deletes Instagram After Alleged Video Of Fiancée Twerking Surfaces

The drama surrounding Heisman-trophy winner Travis Hunter and his girlfriend/fiancée Leanna Lenee hit the fan over the weekend when the wide receiver deleted his Instagram after an alleged video of Lenee was discovered.

Internet sleuths believe they've found a video of Lenee twerking on another man just days after she went public with a state of the union speech outlining how she's loyal to Hunter and they're ready to live a happy life.

Let's go to the footage and then dive into the fallout from the weekend:

Will Travis Hunter dump his fiancée before the NFL Draft? Bet on it

Over on Polymarket where you can place bets on these two lasting until the Draft, the odds jumped late Sunday night after it was announced that Hunter has disappeared from Instagram.

Leanna Lenee swears she's loyal to Travis Hunter and not some golddigger

In an emotional press conference Lenee held last week, she explained to her fans that she's not the evil person people are portraying her to be.

"The real reason Travis sat in my DMs for two months is because he DM’d me when he had a girlfriend. Her name was in his bio, so I instantly knew he had a partner. I exited the message and he sat there until he was single," Leanna Lenee told her fans.

"I don’t do home wrecking. I’m not a side piece. I don’t stand for any of those things. I support women so I wouldn’t do that to another woman because I’d never want it done to me. I ignored him until he was single.

"When I said he wasn’t my type, I didn’t mean attractiveness. I don’t have a physical type. No two men I’ve previously dated look the same. My first one was a white cowboy. Second one was a Mexican soccer player. Then I dated a black man who was a Soundcloud rapper. And then Travis.

Will the latest video allegedly showing Lenee twerking on some random guy be the last straw?

Can love win out in the end even as the Internet sleuths are swirling? Will Travis Hunter stand by his woman that he asked to marry him?

As one astute Internet observer wrote on Twitter, "what does it matter what this girl was doing years ago???? i’m confused kinda weird to hate on her for that."

Exactly.

Maybe Lenee is the most loyal future wife in sports. Maybe Hunter knows what he's found and it's special. Time will tell.