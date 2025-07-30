DeWanna Bonner Pelted With Boos In First Game Facing Indiana Fever After Messy Split

Bonner got the boo birds.

PublishedUpdated

Indiana Fever fans booed former Fever player DeWanna Bonner before, and as she checked into Wednesday's game as part of the Phoenix Mercury, showing no love loss from her previous team.

DeWanna Bonner of the Phoenix Mercury. (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

On June 26, Bonner was waived by the Fever after a sudden disappearance from the team.

Wednesday marked her first time visiting to face off against the Fever, and the fans in Indy quickly pounced on Bonner.

Caitlin Clark, sidelined by injury, was even spotted celebrating a 24-second shot clock violation by Bonner from the bench.  

RELATED: Angel Reese Makes Cryptic Post About Clout Chasers, But Who Is She Talking About?

The split was messy after Bonner forced her way off the Fever. Led by Caitlin Clark, the Fever has shown few issues with producing chemistry among players, but Bonner’s addition this season as a free agent quickly fizzled, and the team waived her, admitting it wasn’t a good fit.  

READ: Sophie Cunningham Blasts People Who Say Caitlin Clark Isn't Face Of WNBA

Bonner reportedly named the Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream as preferred destinations while still with the Fever. She played for the Mercury from 2009 to 2019.  

INDIANAPOLIS - DeWanna Bonner of the Phoenix Mercury rebounds the ball during the game against the Indiana Fever on July 30, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Photo by A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images)

Bonner is now on her second stint with Phoenix. She shares past bad blood with Clark from a scrum during a WNBA postseason game between Indiana and the Connecticut Sun, Bonner’s former team. Returning to Phoenix, Bonner also reunited with Alyssa Thomas, her fiancée.  

On Wednesday, Bonner hoped to upset the Clark-less Fever but she and her team fell, 107-101, to Indy, to the great delight of the hometown fans. 

Clark has been out since July 15 with a right groin sprain.  

The Fever secured their third straight win, sitting a game and a half behind the Mercury in the standings.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)