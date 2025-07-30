DeWanna Bonner Pelted With Boos In First Game Facing Indiana Fever After Messy Split

Indiana Fever fans booed former Fever player DeWanna Bonner before, and as she checked into Wednesday's game as part of the Phoenix Mercury, showing no love loss from her previous team.

On June 26, Bonner was waived by the Fever after a sudden disappearance from the team.

Wednesday marked her first time visiting to face off against the Fever, and the fans in Indy quickly pounced on Bonner.

Caitlin Clark, sidelined by injury, was even spotted celebrating a 24-second shot clock violation by Bonner from the bench.

RELATED: Angel Reese Makes Cryptic Post About Clout Chasers, But Who Is She Talking About?

The split was messy after Bonner forced her way off the Fever. Led by Caitlin Clark, the Fever has shown few issues with producing chemistry among players, but Bonner’s addition this season as a free agent quickly fizzled, and the team waived her, admitting it wasn’t a good fit.

READ: Sophie Cunningham Blasts People Who Say Caitlin Clark Isn't Face Of WNBA

Bonner reportedly named the Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream as preferred destinations while still with the Fever. She played for the Mercury from 2009 to 2019.

Bonner is now on her second stint with Phoenix. She shares past bad blood with Clark from a scrum during a WNBA postseason game between Indiana and the Connecticut Sun, Bonner’s former team. Returning to Phoenix, Bonner also reunited with Alyssa Thomas, her fiancée.

On Wednesday, Bonner hoped to upset the Clark-less Fever but she and her team fell, 107-101, to Indy, to the great delight of the hometown fans.

Clark has been out since July 15 with a right groin sprain.

The Fever secured their third straight win, sitting a game and a half behind the Mercury in the standings.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela