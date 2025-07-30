Angel Reese Makes Cryptic Post About Clout Chasers, But Who Is She Talking About?

Angel Reese is sending a message to the meanies and the clout chasers. We're just not entirely sure which ones she's talking about.

Just after the Chicago Sky's 103-86 loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night, Reese hopped on X to make a cryptic post: "clout is one helluva DRUG. like it really gets to a point."

Shortly afterward, Reese posted a video on TikTok where she lip-synced the words from another creator, Kheumani: "To anybody that's been mean to me, if you're having a hard time in life, good!"

Some folks online immediately assumed these posts were directed at former Philadelphia Phillies great John Kruk, who took a jab at Reese during the Phillies-White Sox broadcast Tuesday. It happened after fellow announcer Tom McCarthy offered an on-air birthday shoutout to his former high school basketball teammate.

"He was a heck of a basketball player," McCarthy said. "Played at Rider and Monmouth. It's all because I missed a lot of shots, and he cleaned them up."

Kruk chimed in: "I don't want to say anything, but there's someone here in Chicago that does that a lot." It was an obvious reference to Reese, who often faces criticism that her rebound stats are inflated because she cleans up a lot of her misses.

And while it's certainly possible Reese was responding to Kruk's on-air shade, it's more likely she was referring to Candace Parker.

Candace Parker Doesn't Believe Angel Reese Is A Top-Tier Player

During a segment with Complex Sports earlier this month, Parker was asked to do a "tier" ranking of select WNBA stars. This meant that she would be given a WNBA player and then rank them in the "S" tier (the highest), the "A" tier, "B" tier, or the lowest, the "C" tier.

The three-time WNBA champion gave veterans A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart the top "S" rankings. Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Plum and Sabrina Ionescu, she said, were in the "A" tier. Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers made the "B" tier. And rounding out the rankings, Parker put Cameron Brink and Reese in the "C" tier.

Parker caught some heat from Reese's rabid fans, who accused the WNBA legend of being disrespectful and "a hater." Parker later doubled down on her comments, saying she has nothing against Reese personally — she simply believes there's plenty of room for improvement in her game.

Fast forward to Tuesday evening, when the trailer dropped for Parker's new podcast with Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston.

During a brief clip in the trailer, Parker says, "I in no way, shape or form, am a hater, but what player are you taking Angel Reese over? Of those I just listed?"

It's likely no coincidence that Reese's cryptic posts came just a few hours after that trailer made its rounds on X.

And finally, Reese could also be referring to a fake quote graphic that has been circulating on social media, claiming the Sky forward told reporters, "Y'all make $1,400 a week… I make $1,400 in 7 days."

Fact check: Angel absolutely did not say that.

So who is this mysterious clout chaser she's referring to — John Kruk, Candace Parker or some troll making up fake quotes?

If I had to guess, it's all of the above.