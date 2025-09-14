Detroit Lions' Electrifying Rookie Isaac TeSlaa Adds To His Ridiculous Highlight Reel

TeSlaa shows up for one catch, and it's a memorable one.

In the most lopsided game of Week 2, Detroit Lions rookie Isaac TeSlaa showed off again.

TeSlaa's second official NFL catch was another jaw-dropping highlight in what’s already becoming a thrilling start to his career.

The third-round pick out of Arkansas pulled down a wild 29-yard sideline grab that set up the Lions’ offense in prime position to pile on points. Detroit cashed in with a Jameson Williams touchdown to go into halftime up 28-14.

TeSlaa — who turned heads in the preseason with 12 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns — finished with just one reception, but it was one that will loop on Week 2 highlight reels.

Challenging him for Catch of the Week was Cincinnati’s Mitchell Tinsley, whose one-handed snag went for a touchdown against Jacksonville.

TeSlaa has already built a reputation for flair, from his "how'd he do that??" grabs to his impeccable "worm" celebration in the preseason. And, of course, there’s that funky last name.

In Week 1, he recorded a single catch in his debut against the Packers' defense worthy of the top spot on many highlight reels.

For his first two career grabs — Week 1 and Week 2 — it's truly efficient work by the electrifying TeSlaa. He'll be a guy to watch, if only on a one-catch-per-week basis.

Coming back with a vengeance this week, the Lions crushed the Bears, 52-21, extending Caleb Williams’ miserable week.

Not even the Pope may be able to save this Chicago crew.

