ManningCast Shot Its Shot: Peyton Manning Tried to Land Pope Leo XIV For Guest Spot

Peyton tried, but even Da Pope couldn’t save the Bears’ night.

Daaaa Pope!

Peyton Manning from Monday Night Football's "ManningCast," alongside brother and fellow NFL icon Eli Manning (yeah, I said it), tried inviting Chicago sports super-fan and Pontifex, Pope Leo XIV.

In the long list of ManningCast guests — including names like Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Jason Kelce and even LeBron James — Pope Leo would’ve made the biggest splash.

The first-ever American pope, with a background as a true Chicago sports fan supporting the White Sox and Bears, was on Peyton's wishlist of guests. He even hand-wrote letters to Da Pope to bring him on the show for Week 1’s Bears versus Vikings matchup.

During the first Monday Night Football broadcast of the season, Peyton admitted he reached out to the Pope's executive assistant to book a possible appearance.

Peyton fell short of scoring his guest.

"I think we should try to let the people know that you tried to book a big-time fourth guest," Eli said to Peyton. "Is it true that you failed to book Chicago native, Pope Leo XIV?"

"Yeah, kind of like I failed to recruit Randy Moss to Tennessee," Peyton said. "I couldn’t close the pope. But I made the effort, Eli. And that’s the kind of effort we make here at ESPN2. I tried my hardest … "

WATCH:

Appearing for the Week 1 show were actor Bill Murray, Eagles RB Saquon Barkley and the great Randy Moss.

Peyton kept the faith and made another attempt to reel in the Pope.

He continued, "Look at these two handwritten letters I wrote. I wrote His Holiness himself, and I wrote his executive assistant. Handwritten. I made the effort. Look, these are handwritten letters."

"If you’re watching, Your Holiness, this is an open invitation. Come on the show anytime. It’s you, it’s Tiger Woods, it’s Bradley Cooper, it’s President Bush, it’s Larry David — y’all are our most wanted for the ManningCast."

Becoming pope in May 2025, Leo has built a following with Chicago sports fans, having famously appeared during the broadcast of Game 1 of the 2005 World Series between the Astros and White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field.

Chicago natives have traveled to greet him in the Vatican City, each bringing a Bears or White Sox cap to gift the Holiest of Holies.

Anytime he’s met with a Chicago sports hat, Leo puts it on — coming off as a real guy’s guy. Additionally, Vice President JD Vance previously gave Pope Leo XIV a personalized Bears jersey.

With that, Pope Leo is already building a career as a pope worthy of a spot in Canton.

Peyton, with his star power and connections, still doesn’t feel far from landing the Pope.

The Bears return to the Monday Night stage in Week 6, hitting the road against the Washington Commanders.

However, the ManningCast isn’t scheduled for Week 6 — airing only 12 times from the regular season to the postseason.

The Bears dropped their Week 1 game against the Vikings after a second-half collapse — proving again they could use divine help just to stay competitive.

