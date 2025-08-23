Detroit Lions Must Be Hoping No One Vandalizes Their Touchdown-Scoring TesLaa

Detroit’s a predominantly blue city in more ways than one, but hopefully they’ll keep their spray-paint and lighters to themselves and refrain from vandalizing their shiny, new toy.

That toy being Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

A third-round pick out of Arkansas, TesLaa’s had a monster preseason that continued early Saturday afternoon in Detroit’s preseason finale versus Houston.

No charger needed, TeSlaa drove his way into the end zone near the end of the first quarter after connecting with backup quarterback Kyle Allen.

Soon, the TeSlaa had worms, or at least, "worm," which is even more impressive when you consider it wasn’t parked amid the lawless streets of Portland.

See for yourselves:

Detroit Made Isaac TeSlaa The 70th Overall Selection In April's Draft

Finally, a TeSlaa's on fire for all the right reasons. Saturday's score was the rookie's third receiving touchdown in as many games. The only preseason game in which he didn't score was the team's first, the Hall of Fame Game versus the Chargers. Detroit opted to keep the TeSlaa mostly in the garage during the extra game, though he still managed two grabs for 46 yards. His three receiving scores this August are just two more than he had in his final two seasons at Arkansas (his first two college seasons were spent at Division II Hillsdale).

TeSlaa's making this team and positioning himself for a prominent role in Dan Campbell's already scary offense. Adding a TeSlaa to a fleet of playmakers that already includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta has to be driving NFC North defensive coordinators nuts.

At the same time, Detroit fans must be torn. How can a Liberal-loving city push their support behind a *gasp* TeSlaa? Maybe they can take mental health days each Monday during the NFL regular season and repent at the local Starbucks with an overpriced cup of diabetes.

They've still got a few weeks to figure that out. In the meantime, they'll just have to keep themselves from vandalizing and enjoy the ride.

Follow along on X @OhioAF or email me: anthony.farris@outkick.com